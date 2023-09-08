WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 3
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Friday night of high school football is about to get underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Final scores will be updated throughout Friday evening. Then catch all of the highlights on WMBF Extra Point, presented by Tidelands Health!
- South Florence @ Carolina Forest
- Conway @ North Myrtle Beach
- Socastee @ Myrtle Beach
- Lake City @ St. James
- Hartsville @ Dillon
- Dreher @ West Florence
- Wilson @ Hilton Head Island
- Cheraw @ Darlington
- Marlboro County @ Oceanside Collegiate
- Aynor @ Lakewood
- Carvers Bay @ Georgetown
- Waccamaw @ Johnsonville
- Hannah-Pamplico @ Andrews
- Hemingway @ Marion
- Mullins @ Trinity Collegiate
- Green Sea-Floyds @ Kingstree
- Chesterfield @ Lake View
- Lamar @ Andrew Jackson
- Latta @ Lee Central
