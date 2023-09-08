Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 3

WMBF Extra Point
WMBF Extra Point(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Friday night of high school football is about to get underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Final scores will be updated throughout Friday evening. Then catch all of the highlights on WMBF Extra Point, presented by Tidelands Health!

  • South Florence @ Carolina Forest
  • Conway @ North Myrtle Beach
  • Socastee @ Myrtle Beach
  • Lake City @ St. James
  • Hartsville @ Dillon
  • Dreher @ West Florence
  • Wilson @ Hilton Head Island
  • Cheraw @ Darlington
  • Marlboro County @ Oceanside Collegiate
  • Aynor @ Lakewood
  • Carvers Bay @ Georgetown
  • Waccamaw @ Johnsonville
  • Hannah-Pamplico @ Andrews
  • Hemingway @ Marion
  • Mullins @ Trinity Collegiate
  • Green Sea-Floyds @ Kingstree
  • Chesterfield @ Lake View
  • Lamar @ Andrew Jackson
  • Latta @ Lee Central

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week as it begins to turn...
FIRST ALERT: Lee a powerful category 4 hurricane, Margot forecast to become a hurricane next week
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
LOOK: Waterspout spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

Latest News

Downtown Conway business owners gear up for Coastal football home opener
Conway businesses prepare for busy season ahead of Coastal Carolina’s home opener
New Teal Nation store gearing up for Coastal Carolina’s home opener
Teal Nation store gearing up for Coastal Carolina’s home opener
Coastal Carolina University breaks ground on $20M indoor practice facility