Teens vandalize historic Conway train depot; owner offers reward for information

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - People who call Conway home said they’re shocked to see vandalism on the historic train depot on Route 95.

The National Register: Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot provided a video to WMBF News. The clip shows one person using a crowbar to force their way into what appears to be a window.

After breaking in, the teens who dub themselves the “Murrells Inlet Mafia”, then vandalized the depot.

Conway police confirmed the suspects are all teenagers and several are still minors.

President and Owner of the depot, Ken Pippin said he’s had to board up the station due to the destruction the group has been causing.

“I’m just amazed at the low morals and consideration for somebody else’s property,” said Pippin. “I mean this train depot has been there since 1928 and everybody loves it.”

Pippin is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals, but this isn’t the first time the area has been vandalized.

Just months ago, Pippin claims thieves stole art from the building. In total, he estimates he’s lost tens of thousands of dollars to crimes.

“The whole building was boarded up because they were busting the glass out just for the fun of it,” said Pippin.

Pippin is not the only one frustrated with the vandalism.

Conway resident, George Spain said he’s lived in the area for more than five years. Spain said the community is usually loving and everyone knows everyone.

While he’s only 19, Spain gave some advice to the suspects.

“Stay out of trouble,” said Spain. “Boys, stay out of trouble.”

Conway police said they are still investigating the incident and urged those to come forward if they know anything.

