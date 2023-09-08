Teen killed in Maxton shooting just graduated, wanted to be an artist, family says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County family is now grieving after losing a loved one to gun violence.

Jaylric Jones, 18, of Maxton was shot and killed Thursday morning along Old Red Spring Road in the Maxton area.

Tiarra Ingral, Jones’ mother, got the phone call that no mother ever wants to get at 1 a.m., saying her son was gone.

“Jaylric didn’t bother nobody, he was a good child,” Ingral said. “He just wanted to do good in life. He was a good big brother, and they just took my baby away from me.”

Loved ones hold up pictures in memory of Jaylric Jones who was shot and killed early Thursday morning in the Maxton area of Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

Jones’ family said he had just celebrated graduating from Purnell Swett High School and had dreams of becoming an artist.

And while his death is tragic, it’s not the first time his family has felt this kind of pain.

“This is not our first child that we have lost. We lost our second son, we have lost to the street, and they both was good kids. They were innocent, they were innocent children,” Ingral said.

His parents said that their Jones’ life was just beginning and are now hoping for justice.

A second person was also hurt in the shooting. That person’s condition hasn’t been released.

Meanwhile, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jones’ car which is a 2011 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plate number KHM-1345.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

