Surfside Beach to announce 'soft' opening date for pier, dedication planned

Within the Surfside Beach Town Council’s agenda for next week, dates are listed for a pier...
Within the Surfside Beach Town Council’s agenda for next week, dates are listed for a pier dedication and a pier soft opening for Oct. 12 (file photo of construction at the Surfside Beach Pier)(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After years of delays and setbacks, the reopening of the Surfside Beach Pier may be in sight.

Within the Surfside Beach Town Council’s agenda for next week, dates are listed for a pier dedication and a pier soft opening on Oct. 12, with a dedication ceremony scheduled for Sept. 21.

The agenda states there will be a town-wide mailing to invite residents to the soft opening.

In addition, a band called the Fabulous FishHeads is scheduled to perform, and a trolley will provide people with transportation around town, according to the agenda.

Back in August, Town Administrator Gerald Vincent said the pier would be open to the public in September after construction was expected to wrap in August. In a town meeting during the same month, leaders discussed a grand opening ceremony for April of next year, with a soft opening taking place in October.

The pier was originally destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

