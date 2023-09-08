South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A decades-old tradition returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend, as one of the most popular fall events in the Grand Strand; South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale.

The event started mostly as a craft show in the basement of a parking garage but eventually outgrew itself to become the largest garage sale in South Carolina.

Now the event, held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, brings in thousands of bargain hunters to check out sales from over 264 vendor booths.

You can experience South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale and find all kinds of wonderful treasures on Saturday, September 9 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Admission to the garage sale is free, but parking is $5.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.