Teal Nation store gearing up for Coastal Carolina’s home opener

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s first home game kicks off this weekend, and it’s Teal Nation’s first time being open during football season.

Brendan McShane, who owns the store selling CCU apparel, said they’ve got everything fans need for the big game.

“We sell coolers, tailgate bags, different types of apparel and face stickers,” he said. “They’re all excited and ready to go to the game, and it’s just really cool to see all the excitement coming through this door.”

Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State is a “Teal Out”, and McShane said they’ve made sure to stock up on extra teal T-shirts.

He said they also just got new black and teal Under Armor jerseys just in time for the home opener.

Teal Nation will also have its first pop-up shop outside Brooks Stadium on Saturday at the “Tealgate” event before the 7 p.m. kickoff.

McShane said they’re coming off a strong year after opening Teal Nation’s first location at Broadway at the Beach. He credited summer crowds, the start of the CCU academic year and the kickoff for football season to their success.

CCU sophomore Chloe Roberts said she got her teal outfit at the beginning of summer, and she can’t wait to see the Chanticleers on the teal turf.

“It’s fun,” said Roberts. “Everybody’s on their toes no matter win or lose we’re having a good time.”

Fellow sophomore Peter Kurre said he was disappointed he couldn’t travel to CCU’s first game at UCLA but is ready to sit front row in Brooks Stadium once again.

“There’s nothing compared to being in the stadium and watching it live,” he said. “I’m just really excited to get back in there and start having fun with my friends again.”

Downtown Conway will soon have a Teal Nation store of its own, but construction delays have pushed the store’s opening to early October.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.