Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps businesses protect staff, customers with free safety training

This funding is coming from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants program, and will be...
This funding is coming from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants program, and will be used for new helmets, boots, gloves, and hoods for several departments.(WLUC)
By Ian Klein
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go up in smoke and keep their staff and customers safe.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department sat down with hotel owners this week, offering free safety training to brush up on fire codes and city ordinances

“We are always here to educate our community,” said Captain Jon Evans.

Captain Evans said while preparing for emergencies on a vacation is probably never top of mind for travelers, they should have safety evaluation plans just like you would at your home.

“Knowing things like where the stairs and fire extinguisher are can be a big help,” said Captain Evans.

The training isn’t just a big deal for local businesses and even neighborhoods. It also allows their firefighters and EMS teams to get familiarized with areas they may need to respond to in the future.

“Our crews are also getting out there so we’re not caught off guard and it’s going to help us in the long run if that whole room or building is smoked out,” said Captain Evans.

Captain Evans said the fire training is free for any business or even communities who’d like to meet with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Lee is now a category five hurricane
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee now a Category 5 hurricane, expected to strengthen
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Lee is now a category five hurricane
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee now a Category 5 hurricane, expected to strengthen
Texas teacher resigns
Florence Co. teen arrested after bomb threat at Andrews HS, sheriff’s office says
New traffic light to be installed at Carolina Forest HS following safety concerns
Teens vandalize historic train depot in Conway