Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps businesses protect staff, customers with free safety training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go up in smoke and keep their staff and customers safe.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department sat down with hotel owners this week, offering free safety training to brush up on fire codes and city ordinances

“We are always here to educate our community,” said Captain Jon Evans.

Captain Evans said while preparing for emergencies on a vacation is probably never top of mind for travelers, they should have safety evaluation plans just like you would at your home.

“Knowing things like where the stairs and fire extinguisher are can be a big help,” said Captain Evans.

The training isn’t just a big deal for local businesses and even neighborhoods. It also allows their firefighters and EMS teams to get familiarized with areas they may need to respond to in the future.

“Our crews are also getting out there so we’re not caught off guard and it’s going to help us in the long run if that whole room or building is smoked out,” said Captain Evans.

Captain Evans said the fire training is free for any business or even communities who’d like to meet with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

