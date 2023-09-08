Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mustang Week is underway through Saturday in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For over 20 years, Mustang Week has been a tradition in Myrtle Beach.

Free and open to the public, you can see hundreds of mustangs at Myrtle Beach Mall through Saturday. Judging takes place Friday until 5pm and winners are announced on Saturday at 3pm.

Come along with us for all the details!

