HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Horry County have safely located a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday

The Horry County Police Department said Thursday evening that 9-year-old Bayly Dixon was found safe.

She was reported missing late Thursday after being seen outside her home in Longs.

