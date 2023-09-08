Submit a Tip
LOOK: Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach

Source: Laura M.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News viewers and others in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

DID YOU SEE IT? | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS, VIDEO

As of around 12:30 p.m., WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery said the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

