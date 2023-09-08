Man on parole for S.C. homicide escapes from law enforcement on way to Columbus Co. jail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who is on parole for a homicide conviction in 1995 escaped from the custody of parole and probation officers Thursday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, state and local law enforcement officers are searching for 56-year-old Duane Henderson Manning.

“He was on parole for a 1995 homicide conviction in South Carolina,” N.C. Department of Adult Correction Communications Officer Brad Deen said about Manning. “Through an interstate agreement, which is common, he was under supervised parole in North Carolina. He had recently been convicted of forgery and assault on a government official (law enforcement) in Columbus County, which was a pending violation of his South Carolina parole. As officers were bringing him into the Columbus County Jail, he fled.”

He escaped custody around 2:30 p.m.

Manning is 6-foot-2, weighs about 160 pounds and had brown hair and eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who sees Manning is asked to notify law enforcement immediately.

Manning was convicted of homicide in Horry County in 1995, according to Chrysti Shain, Director of Communications South Carolina Department of Corrections. He was release on parole in 2015.

In March of 2022, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics unit tried to pull over Manning in the Green Acres community in Tabor City. Officials say Manning tried to hit an investigator’s car before he was eventually stopped.

According to the sheriff’s office, Manning then attempted to flee the scene, hitting an investigator with his car. The investigator sustained minor injuries.

Last month, Manning was convicted of both forgery and assault on a government official.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.