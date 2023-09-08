Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing, endangered 9-year-old last seen in Longs

Bayly Dixon
Bayly Dixon(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching a 9-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday evening near the Aberdeen subdivision off of Highway 9 in Longs.

Bayly Marie Dixon is approximately 4′11″ and 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Dixon is considered endangered due to her age and the late hour.

She may be wearing a light-colored top and jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact #HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

