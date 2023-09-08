FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our rain chances return to the forecast for the first time since Idalia.

TODAY

Heat & humidity will continue for today as highs climb into the middle 80s for the Grand Strand and the upper 80s to lower 90s inland of the Waterway. Factor in the mugginess, and the heat index will approach 100° again this afternoon.

Highs climb into the middle 80s with the risk of showers & storms back in the forecast. (WMBF)

The only difference with today’s forecast is the return of showers and storms. While models have hinted at a few light showers possible through the morning, the best chance for a few downpours will arrive by this afternoon and into the evening hours.

A few showers & storms will be around throughout the day today. (WMBF)

For those plans tonight, most of the activity should calm down after sunset.

THIS WEEKEND

The risk for afternoon showers and storms will continue for both Saturday & Sunday. Right now, the chances look to be a little bit better throughout the entire day on Saturday at 40%. Highs will be cooler on Saturday but the mugginess will continue. Look for temperatures to be in the low-middle 80s for the start of the weekend with the risk of showers and storms throughout the day.

The forecast for the CCU game looks to be okay with the best chance of rain during your tailgate. (WMBF)

If you’re heading out to the CCU home opener tomorrow night, you may have to dodge a few storms through the tailgate but the forecast improves as the sun sets and we hit game time.

Highs will be a little cooler for the weekend with a few more clouds and showers & storms. (WMBF)

We will keep temperatures in the low-middle 80s for highs on Sunday with the risk of a few more afternoon showers & storms. When all is said and done, don’t cancel those weekend plans!

