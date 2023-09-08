FIRST ALERT: Lee a powerful category 4 hurricane, Margot forecast to become a hurricane next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Lee is a powerful category 4 hurricane while Tropical Storm Margot is forecast to become a hurricane next week.

HURRICANE LEE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 55.5 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the weekend and into early next week.

Hurricane Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week as it begins to turn north. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a powerful major hurricane through early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 942 mb (27.82 inches).

Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, and will reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to begin along most of the U.S. East Coast beginning Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Lee will pass several hundred miles east of the Carolina coast by the middle to end of next week. No direct impacts are expected, but large swells and rip currents are likely. (WMBF)

TROPICAL STORM MARGOT

The center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 34.3 West. Margot is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this motion is expected to continue the next day or so, followed by a decrease in forward motion and a turn northwestward, then northward early next week.

Margot will pose no threat to the US as it becomes a hurricane early next week. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast the next several days, with Margot forecast to become a hurricane early next week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches). Margot will not pose a threat to east coast.

