Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies recover nearly 100 pounds of weed in Florence County; man charged

Along with the nearly 100 pounds of weed, the sheriff’s office said also they found an AR...
Along with the nearly 100 pounds of weed, the sheriff’s office said also they found an AR pistol that was reported stolen.(Florence County Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after deputies said they found almost 100 pounds of weed and a stolen pistol during a search warrant.

Michael McKenzie, 24, is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

McKenzie is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.
McKenzie is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.(Florence County Detention Center)

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a home on East National Cemetery Road. That is in the Florence area.

Along with the nearly 100 pounds of weed, the sheriff’s office said also they found an AR pistol in McKenzie’s possession that was reported stolen.

McKenzie was arrested Thursday.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation, which the sheriff’s office said was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee back down to a category 4
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing, endangered 9-year-old found safe, Horry County police say

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
LOOK: Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach