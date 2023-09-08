Deputies recover nearly 100 pounds of weed in Florence County; man charged

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after deputies said they found almost 100 pounds of weed and a stolen pistol during a search warrant.

Michael McKenzie, 24, is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

McKenzie is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center. (Florence County Detention Center)

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a home on East National Cemetery Road. That is in the Florence area.

Along with the nearly 100 pounds of weed, the sheriff’s office said also they found an AR pistol in McKenzie’s possession that was reported stolen.

McKenzie was arrested Thursday.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation, which the sheriff’s office said was ongoing.

