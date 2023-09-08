Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The maker of sleep apnea machines has agreed to pay $479 million to settle claims related to a recall.

The law firm handling the class-action lawsuit said Philips Respironics has agreed to reimburse the cost of affected devices and has filed a motion for preliminary approval.

Philips Respironics’ 2021 recall indicated use of some ventilators – machines called CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure – can lead to health problems.

The machines contain foam that can break down, possibly causing the user to inhale or swallow particles or chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s received more than 100,000 complaints, including reports of at least 385 deaths.

According to the law firm Miller and Zois, the settlement doesn’t cover personal injury claims. It estimates those could total more than $4 billion.

Philips said it’s trying to support patients through the remediation process.

Those who believe they are entitled to part of the settlement may file a claim once the claims period opens. They can also sign up to receive updates on the settlement as more information becomes available.

More information about the recall is on the company website and that of the FDA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee back down to a category 4
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing, endangered 9-year-old found safe, Horry County police say

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
South Carolina’s largest garage sale to be held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
Along with the nearly 100 pounds of weed, the sheriff’s office said also they found an AR...
Deputies recover nearly 100 pounds of weed in Florence County; man charged