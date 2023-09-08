Baby surrendered in the Pee Dee under Daniel’s Law

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A baby born this week was surrendered to McLeod Regional Medical Center under Daniel’s Law.

The seven-pound, one-ounce baby girl was born on Tuesday and surrendered on Wednesday, according to a news release from the state Department of Social Services.

Marion County DSS took custody of the newborn. After the baby was discharged from the hospital, the child was placed in a licensed foster home, according to DSS.

A permanency planning hearing is set for Oct. 25 for anyone wishing to assert parental rights. It starts at 11 a.m. at the Marion County Family Court Center on Highway 76.

Daniel’s Law is designed to allow new parents to safely drop off a newborn up to 60 days old at certain sites, such as a fire station or hospital, without fear of getting in trouble.

This is the third infant surrendered in the past 10 days in South Carolina. The other two were safely surrendered in the Lowcountry, according to our Charleston sister station.

In total, there have been seven Daniel’s Law surrenders in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.