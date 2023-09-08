8 candidates running for Myrtle Beach City Council; 3 seats open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Eight people are vying for three open seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

The deadline for election filing was noon Friday.

Voters will head to the polls on November 7 and determine who will fill the three city council seats, which are at-large and non-partisan.

The terms for Myrtle Beach City Councilmen Mike Chestnut, John Krajc and Philip Render will end in January 2024.

The following candidates filed and the names are in alphabetical order:

Stuart Behar

Mike Chestnut

Debbie Conner

Kenya Hennigan

John Krajc

Bill McClure

Myra Starnes

Randal Wallace

Chestnut and Krajc are running for re-election while Render has decided not to put his name in the hat.

Render was first elected to Myrtle Beach City Council in 2003. He has been on Myrtle Beach City Council since 2003.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.