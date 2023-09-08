Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 hurt in Conway area crash; lanes blocked

Crews were called out at 6 a.m. to Highway 905 and Family Farm Road.
Crews were called out at 6 a.m. to Highway 905 and Family Farm Road.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid an area of Conway as they respond to a Friday morning crash.

Crews were called out at 6 a.m. to Highway 905 and Family Farm Road.

Lanes of the highway are currently blocked for the two-vehicle crash, which involves a tractor-trailer.

Two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee is a category 5 hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee now a Category 5 hurricane, expected to strengthen
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
Hurricane Lee is a category 5 hurricane.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee now a Category 5 hurricane, expected to strengthen
The chances for showers & storms return through the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return through the weekend
This funding is coming from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants program, and will be...
Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps businesses protect staff, customers with free safety training