2 hurt in Conway area crash; lanes blocked

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid an area of Conway as they respond to a Friday morning crash.

Crews were called out at 6 a.m. to Highway 905 and Family Farm Road.

Lanes of the highway are currently blocked for the two-vehicle crash, which involves a tractor-trailer.

Two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

