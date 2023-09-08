2 hurt in Conway area crash; lanes blocked
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid an area of Conway as they respond to a Friday morning crash.
Crews were called out at 6 a.m. to Highway 905 and Family Farm Road.
Lanes of the highway are currently blocked for the two-vehicle crash, which involves a tractor-trailer.
Two people are being taken to the hospital with injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
