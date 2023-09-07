Submit a Tip
Waccamaw High School student charged after investigation into Snapchat threat

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office charged a student after an investigation into a threat posted on Snapchat back in August.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged a student after an investigation into a threat posted on Snapchat back in August.(Live 5)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nearly month-long investigation into a threat made against Waccamaw High School on Snapchat has ended.

A Waccamaw High School student has been charged with school threats after deputies said he posed with an airsoft gun and posted the threat to Snapchat at the beginning of August.

During the investigation, the student denied any involvement in making the threats and told investigators that an old picture of him was used.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Computer Crimes Unit worked with the Snapchat Law Enforcement Portal and determined that the student had in fact issued the threats.

The student remained at home during the course of the investigation.

Along with the criminal charge, he will face disciplinary action by the school district. WMBF News has reached out to the district and asked what kind of actions the student will face.

The sheriff’s office thanked the students, school staff and district staff who helped in the investigation.

