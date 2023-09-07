Submit a Tip
Suspected drunk driver out on bond after allegedly driving into Myrtle Beach home

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After an alleged driver under the influence was arrested when he damaged property and homes in Myrtle Beach, residents are sharing concerns when they discovered this isn’t his first DUI charge.

Records show Myrtle Beach Police arrested 23-year-old Herman Perez Avalos last week when surveillance video caught him crashing his truck into a mailbox and house.

Police documents state Perez Avalos is facing his second offense of DUI, along with driving without a license and having an open container of alcohol in his car. They also revealed that North Myrtle Beach police arrested him in 2021 when they reportedly caught him driving recklessly without a license.

The owner of one of the homes he allegedly hit last Wednesday night said she’s worried he still won’t learn his lesson even after his previous arrests.

“This seems like this is something he’s used to doing, and probably would definitely do it again,” resident Brittaney Craven said.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, WMBF News also learned, that Perez Avalos refused a breathalyzer test and has no driver’s license.

However, public records also show, he bonded out of jail Sunday morning.

Perez Avalos is expected to appear in court at a later date.

