School district dismisses Andrews High School early due to bomb threat

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students at Andrews High School will be dismissed early on Thursday after a bomb threat was made.

Deputies and investigators responded to the school and students were evacuated to Rosemary Middle School Auditorium.

Extra deputies also responded to the school in order to protect the students.

The sheriff’s office brought in two bomb-sniffing dogs to the high school. It’s not clear at this point if anything was found during the search.

The Georgetown County School District made the decision to dismiss Andrews High School students at noon.

Bus riders will be sent on their regular routes, while car rider parents will be able to pick up their children at the Rosemary Middle School Auditorium.

