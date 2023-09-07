Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Savannah Fire Department dive team crosses paths with pod of dolphins off shore of Tybee

Pod of dolphins Savannah Fire Department crossed paths with during training.
Pod of dolphins Savannah Fire Department crossed paths with during training.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) Dive Team recently met some ocean friends during dive training.

During their training on Aug. 20, divers came across a pod of dolphins just 20 miles off the shore of Tybee and caught it on camera.

The SFD Dive Team conducts monthly trainings in preparation for any water related issues.

The SFD dive team recently met some ocean friends during dive training! Divers cam across a pack of dolphins just 20 miles off the shore of Tybee and caught it on camera 🐬

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
AG Wilson requests SLED to investigate jury tampering allegations in Murdaugh case
Cydney Dunster, Cherod Johnson, Michelle Loyd-Degan
Man out on bond for attempted murder among 3 arrested in Darlington County drug bust
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged a student after an investigation into a threat...
Waccamaw High School student charged after investigation into Snapchat threat
A new traffic light will be installed at Gardner Lacy Road at the entrance of Carolina High...
New traffic light to be installed at Carolina Forest HS following safety concerns