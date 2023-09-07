Savannah Fire Department dive team crosses paths with pod of dolphins off shore of Tybee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) Dive Team recently met some ocean friends during dive training.

During their training on Aug. 20, divers came across a pod of dolphins just 20 miles off the shore of Tybee and caught it on camera.

The SFD Dive Team conducts monthly trainings in preparation for any water related issues.

The SFD dive team recently met some ocean friends during dive training! Divers cam across a pack of dolphins just 20 miles off the shore of Tybee and caught it on camera 🐬 Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.