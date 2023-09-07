Man out on bond for attempted murder among 3 arrested in Darlington County drug bust

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a man out on bond for attempted murder was among three people arrested in a Pee Dee drug bust on Thursday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Cherod Johnson, Cydney Dunster, and Michelle Loyd-Degan were all taken into custody after a search on Lydia Highway. The sheriff’s office said deputies recovered amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills and marijuana.

Johnson was out on bond in connection to a shooting that happened in June 2021 on Bobo Newsom Highway as well as a count of trafficking crack cocaine.

Online records show all three suspects in Thursday’s arrest face multiple drug charges and are each being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

