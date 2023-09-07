Submit a Tip
Man out on bond for attempted murder among 3 arrested in Darlington County drug bust

Cydney Dunster, Cherod Johnson, Michelle Loyd-Degan(W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said a man out on bond for attempted murder was among three people arrested in a Pee Dee drug bust on Thursday.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Cherod Johnson, Cydney Dunster, and Michelle Loyd-Degan were all taken into custody after a search on Lydia Highway. The sheriff’s office said deputies recovered amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills and marijuana.

Johnson was out on bond in connection to a shooting that happened in June 2021 on Bobo Newsom Highway as well as a count of trafficking crack cocaine.

Online records show all three suspects in Thursday’s arrest face multiple drug charges and are each being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

