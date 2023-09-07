‘I was drawn to go there’: Grand Strand woman’s intuition leads her to $300K lottery win

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand woman sensed a big lottery win.

She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she had a feeling she should stop by the Food Lion along Highway 17 in Little River.

“I was drawn to go there,” she said.

She bought a $10 scratch-off ticket at the grocery store, and while in the parking lot she discovered she won the $300,000 prize.

She then called her husband to tell him the exciting news.

“He asked me to look at the ticket again,” the winner said.

But the result remained the same with her winning the $300,000 prize.

The winner said she and her husband plan to invest the winnings.

As for the Food Lion, the store received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

