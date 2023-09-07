Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘I was drawn to go there’: Grand Strand woman’s intuition leads her to $300K lottery win

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand woman sensed a big lottery win.

She told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she had a feeling she should stop by the Food Lion along Highway 17 in Little River.

“I was drawn to go there,” she said.

She bought a $10 scratch-off ticket at the grocery store, and while in the parking lot she discovered she won the $300,000 prize.

She then called her husband to tell him the exciting news.

“He asked me to look at the ticket again,” the winner said.

But the result remained the same with her winning the $300,000 prize.

The winner said she and her husband plan to invest the winnings.

As for the Food Lion, the store received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
Norton Byrd
Deputies make arrest in Darlington County deadly shooting
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged a student after an investigation into a threat...
Waccamaw High School student charged after investigation into Snapchat threat
Texas teacher resigns
School district dismisses Andrews High School early due to bomb threat
A nearly month-long investigation into a threat made against Waccamaw High School on Snapchat...
Waccamaw High School student charged after investigation into Snapchat threat