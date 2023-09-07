Submit a Tip
Horry County Police launch new program aiming to get your honest opinion

The Horry County Police Department’s My90 program gives you the chance to let them know if their service is up to par.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department’s My90 program gives you the chance to let them know if their service is up to par.

Once you place a call for help, My90 sends you a text message with your incident number and lets you know when an officer is on the way. Once that officer leaves your emergency, you will receive another text asking you to fill out a survey, giving your honest feedback.

So far, the data shows most people’s biggest complaint is officers not following up with them. One area people said Horry County police can improve is patrol car visibility.

The department’s support services captain, David Langlais, said they are already putting your thoughts to work.

“People tend to be pretty honest about their experiences that they have with police,” Langlais said. “So, our commanders can take that information at our precinct levels, and they can use that information to help improve some of the officers and their interactions.”

My90 also lets you share with officers what your biggest concern is in your community.

Langlais said the data is pointing to theft being the biggest concern for people here in Horry County.

Since starting the program in June, Langlais said they have sent out nearly 18,000 surveys, and they are starting to get good feedback.

He said he would love to see the program expand in the future, but since it is still so new, they will focus on gathering data and making changes where needed.

