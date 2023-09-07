Gun violence prevention group hosts gun lock giveaway event in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Within hours, national partners with Project Child Safe passed out over a hundred gun locks in the Pee Dee, hoping to provide tools to protect the community.

The event organizer, and founder of “Put Down The Guns Now Young People” Organization, Jack Logan said he was inspired to host the gun lock giveaway event after hearing about two Florence toddlers being the latest victims of gun violence from an unsecured gun.

Deputies said the 3-year-old Florence twins found an unsecured loaded gun in their home and fired a shot. The bullet went through one child’s foot while the other was shot in the thigh.

Logan has been helping to keep the community safe for almost 14 years. He said he supports the Second Amendment, but you have to properly secure firearms when not in use.

“I just find it not normal for a person to just leave a gun lying around,” said Logan. “If you can teach your child to not touch a hot stove or a hot iron, you can teach your child not to pick up a gun.”

During the event, Logan and volunteers from the Maxwell Baptist Church passed out gunlocks and educated the community on how to safely secure a firearm.

Senior Pastor at Maxwell Baptist Church, Kippie Brown said events like these are a moment to also minister to the community.

“That’s the heart of our ministry,” said Pastor Brown. “It’s to do ministry outside of these church walls.”

Educating the community, Pastor Brown said, could help save a life.

“My thing is that love is our greatest answer to all that we’re going through right now,” said Pastor Brown. “If we can just take a little bit of time to think before we do anything.”

Logan also wants to remind people that after you secure a gun with a gunlock or in a gun safe, don’t forget to remove the key.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.