Florence Co. teen arrested after bomb threat at Andrews HS, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office said a Florence County teen has been arrested following a bomb threat made at Andrews High School Thursday morning.

Deputies and investigators responded to the school after the bomb threat was made around 10 a.m.

Students were evacuated from the school and taken to the Rosemary Middle School Auditorium.

Extra deputies also responded to the school in order to protect the students.

The sheriff’s office brought in two bomb-sniffing dogs to the high school.

Around 1:30 p.m., the all-clear was given.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Teams finished their search and no bombs or suspicious devices were found. The Horry County Police Department and State Law Enforcement Division were also called in to help clear the campus.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced Thursday evening that a Florence County teenager was arrested after investigators tracked the phone call, and interviewed the teen who confessed to making the threats.

The teen is now charged with three counts of disturbing schools and three counts of conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device. They will be in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and taken to Columbia for a hearing.

The Georgetown County School District made the decision to dismiss Andrews High School students at noon.

Bus riders were sent on their regular routes, while car rider parents were able to pick up their children at the Rosemary Middle School Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.