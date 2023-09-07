FIRST ALERT: Rain chances building as we move into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer heat will relax as rain chances increase through the weekend.

FRIDAY

More heat and humidity for Friday as temperatures return to the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland of the Waterway. Factor in the mugginess, and the heat index will approach 100°.

Rain chances return with scattered downpours and storms, likely Friday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will subside after sunset.

One or two storms possible Friday afternoon (WMBF)

SATURDAY

Better storm chances arrive Saturday with an increased coverage of downpours throughout the afternoon. The added cloud cover will push temperatures slightly cooler as we all hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a few storms around Saturday afternoon (WMBF)

SUNDAY

The weak cold front responsible for the rain chances begins to dissipate Sunday, allowing for a dip in the storm chances. We are only expecting one or two storms Sunday afternoon, with temperatures again holding in the 80s.

Bit cooler with increased storm chances (WMBF)

