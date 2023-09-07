Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances building as we move into the weekend

Better rain chances return Friday
Better rain chances return Friday(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer heat will relax as rain chances increase through the weekend.

FRIDAY

More heat and humidity for Friday as temperatures return to the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland of the Waterway. Factor in the mugginess, and the heat index will approach 100°.

Rain chances return with scattered downpours and storms, likely Friday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will subside after sunset.

One or two storms possible Friday afternoon
One or two storms possible Friday afternoon(WMBF)

SATURDAY

Better storm chances arrive Saturday with an increased coverage of downpours throughout the afternoon. The added cloud cover will push temperatures slightly cooler as we all hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Expect a few storms around Saturday afternoon
Expect a few storms around Saturday afternoon(WMBF)

SUNDAY

The weak cold front responsible for the rain chances begins to dissipate Sunday, allowing for a dip in the storm chances. We are only expecting one or two storms Sunday afternoon, with temperatures again holding in the 80s.

Bit cooler with increased storm chances
Bit cooler with increased storm chances(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
Lee continues to intensify rapidly and is forecast to reach category 5 intensity this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
The heat index climbs into the triple digits as we head into the afternoon today.
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny and hot day before rain chances increase
Unseasonably hot and humid weather will continue today before cooler weather and higher rain...
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny and hot day before rain chances increase