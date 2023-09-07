FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee continues rapidly intensify and is forecast to reach category 5 intensity this weekend. A brand new tropical depression has formed near Africa.

At 11:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 50.0 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward islands during the next few days.

Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained have quickly increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is expected today and tonight. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later today. Lee is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Hurricane Lee forecast track (WMBF)

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate Lee beginning this evening and overnight, which should provide extremely useful information about Lee’s intensity during the coming days.

There are a few things we know for sure about Lee. It’s going to be a large and powerful hurricane this weekend into next week. It’s also going to be a slow mover and we’ll still be talking about it a week from now and beyond.

Lee will likely turn north next week but when and where that turn occurs will determine the risk to the U.S. Right now, any risk to SC is extremely low. (WMBF)

Forecasting a hurricane is like figuring out where a leaf in a stream will float. Figure out the currents and that tells you where the storm will go. All data points to an opening for Lee to turn north next week. The devil is in the details as to when and where that turn takes place. If it’s a late turn, then the east coast may be at risk, a quicker turn and it’s closer to Bermuda. Right now, the risk to SC is extremely low, but since we’re trying to forecast the stream and the leaf a week from now, please keep a close eye on it.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 14

The center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 26.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Depression 14 (WMBF)

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days, and the depression is forecast become a tropical storm later today or tonight and a hurricane early next week. It will pose no threat to the US.

Tropical Depression 14 forecast track. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.