Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa

By Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee continues rapidly intensify and is forecast to reach category 5 intensity this weekend. A brand new tropical depression has formed near Africa.

At 11:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 50.0 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Lee will move north of the northern Leeward islands during the next few days.

Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.(WMBF)

Maximum sustained have quickly increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is expected today and tonight. Lee will likely become a major hurricane later today. Lee is forecast to remain a very strong major hurricane through the weekend Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Hurricane Lee forecast track
Hurricane Lee forecast track(WMBF)

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate Lee beginning this evening and overnight, which should provide extremely useful information about Lee’s intensity during the coming days.

There are a few things we know for sure about Lee. It’s going to be a large and powerful hurricane this weekend into next week. It’s also going to be a slow mover and we’ll still be talking about it a week from now and beyond.

Lee will likely turn north next week but when and where that turn occurs will determine the...
Lee will likely turn north next week but when and where that turn occurs will determine the risk to the U.S. Right now, any risk to SC is extremely low.(WMBF)

Forecasting a hurricane is like figuring out where a leaf in a stream will float. Figure out the currents and that tells you where the storm will go. All data points to an opening for Lee to turn north next week. The devil is in the details as to when and where that turn takes place. If it’s a late turn, then the east coast may be at risk, a quicker turn and it’s closer to Bermuda. Right now, the risk to SC is extremely low, but since we’re trying to forecast the stream and the leaf a week from now, please keep a close eye on it.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 14

The center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 26.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph, and this motion is expected to continue during the next several days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Tropical Depression 14
Tropical Depression 14(WMBF)

Gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days, and the depression is forecast become a tropical storm later today or tonight and a hurricane early next week. It will pose no threat to the US.

Tropical Depression 14 forecast track.
Tropical Depression 14 forecast track.(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

The heat index climbs into the triple digits as we head into the afternoon today.
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny and hot day before rain chances increase
Unseasonably hot and humid weather will continue today before cooler weather and higher rain...
FIRST ALERT: One more sunny and hot day before rain chances increase
Lee continues to get better organized with a period of rapid intensification likely through the...
FIRST ALERT: Lee steadily strengthening, forecast to be near Category 5 intensity by this weekend
Lee is now a hurricane and is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a large and powerful...
FIRST ALERT: Lee now a hurricane, may grow into a category 5 by this weekend