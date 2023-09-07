Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in Darlington County deadly shooting

Norton Byrd
Norton Byrd(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars accused in a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt last month.

Deputies arrested Norton Byrd on Thursday morning. He is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Investigators said Byrd opened fire on August 6 along Society Hill Road, killing 28-year-old Jamal Easterling of Bennettsville and shooting another person in the leg.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the case.

Byrd is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

