Deputies make arrest in Darlington County deadly shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars accused in a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt last month.

Deputies arrested Norton Byrd on Thursday morning. He is charged with murder and attempted murder.

RELATED COVERAGE | Bennettsville man killed in Darlington County shooting, coroner says

Investigators said Byrd opened fire on August 6 along Society Hill Road, killing 28-year-old Jamal Easterling of Bennettsville and shooting another person in the leg.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped in the case.

Byrd is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.