Death investigation underway in Robeson County

Deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Old Red Springs Road and Red Hill Road.
Deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Old Red Springs Road and Red Hill Road.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a death investigation.

Deputies and homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Old Red Springs Road and Red Hill Road. That is in the Maxton area.

No further details were released.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released later.

