Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

AG Wilson requests SLED to investigate jury tampering allegations in Murdaugh case

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general has requested the state law enforcement division to investigate allegations of jury tampering in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is requesting the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the new allegations that the Colleton County clerk of court tampered with the jury during the six-week trial.

READ MORE: Murdaugh defense ‘very optimistic’ about trial amid jury tampering allegations

“The State’s only vested interest is seeking the truth,” a joint statement stated. “As with all investigations, SLED and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office are committed to a fair and impartial investigation and will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin addressed a motion they filed Tuesday morning requesting a stay of Murdaugh’s conviction and a new trial and alleging that the Colleton County clerk of court tampered with the jury during the six-week trial.

Murdaugh was convicted and sentenced in March for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County.

The motion alleges Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill “tampered with the jury” by advising jurors “not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and other evidence presented by the defense, pressuring them to reach a quick guilty verdict, and even misrepresenting critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense.”

The motion alleges Hill instructed jurors “not to be ‘misled’ by evidence” presented in Murdaugh’s defense and “not to be ‘fooled by’ Mr. Murdaugh’s testimony.” Court documents also allege Hill had “frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson, a court-appointed substitution for the foreperson the jury elected for itself at the request of Ms. Hill.”

The defense also alleges Hill asked jurors for their opinions about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence, “invented a story” about a Facebook post to remove a juror she believed might vote not guilty, and “pressured jurors to reach a quick verdict, telling them from the outset of their deliberations that it ‘shouldn’t take them long.’”

The defense alleges in the motion that the allegation of private conversations with members of the jury “is supported by sworn affidavits of jurors and a witness to juror interviews, testimony at in camera proceedings and other evidence including Ms. Hill’s own book.”

The motion then demands an evidentiary hearing to determine whether a new trial is warranted.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee with 105 mph winds.
FIRST ALERT: Lee forecast to reach 160 mph, new tropical depression forms near Africa
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Cydney Dunster, Cherod Johnson, Michelle Loyd-Degan
Man out on bond for attempted murder among 3 arrested in Darlington County drug bust
Pod of dolphins Savannah Fire Department crossed paths with during training.
Savannah Fire Department dive team crosses paths with pod of dolphins off shore of Tybee
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged a student after an investigation into a threat...
Waccamaw High School student charged after investigation into Snapchat threat
A new traffic light will be installed at Gardner Lacy Road at the entrance of Carolina High...
New traffic light to be installed at Carolina Forest HS following safety concerns