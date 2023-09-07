Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says

Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA says.(SIYAMA9 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Five asteroids, including one the size of a house, are expected to fly by Earth this week.

According to NASA, the objects will fly past Earth starting Wednesday.

The first asteroid, named 2021 JA5, is approximately the size of a house and it will be the first of the group to pass by our planet.

Two other asteroids are said to be the size of airplanes that will pass by Earth on Friday, with the additional pair being compared to the size of two buses.

None of the asteroids are expected to pose a threat to the planet, according to NASA.

However, all five asteroids are large enough and close enough in proximity to Earth for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, to deem them “potentially hazardous.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest forecast track for Lee.
FIRST ALERT: Lee now a hurricane, may grow into a Category 5 by this weekend
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer...
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

Myrtle Beach International Airport nominated for ‘Best Small Airport’
WMBF Exclusive: Rep. Russell Fry announces re-election campaign
Energetic, inquisitive 11-year-old Logan looks to find a family through love
3-year-old recovering after shooting in Darlington; mother arrested
Suspected drunk driver out on bond after allegedly driving into Myrtle Beach home