Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 men plead guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day

Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks...
Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks that left thousands without power on Christmas Day.(Public Domain Pictures/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to vandalizing power substations in Washington state in attacks that left thousands without power on Christmas Day.

Jeremy Crahan, of Puyallup, admitted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma that he and Matthew Greenwood conspired to cut electrical power in order to break into ATM machines and businesses and steal money, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said in a news release.

According to the plea agreement, Crahan, 40, and Greenwood, 32, damaged four power substations on Dec. 25, 2022. The substations targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power and the Kapowsin and Hemlock substations operated by Puget Sound Energy.

In all four cases, the men forced their way into fenced areas surrounding the substations and damaged equipment to cause a power outage.

Crahan admitted that he helped plan the scheme and primarily served as a lookout that day.

Afterward, the men plotted additional ways to cause power outages by felling trees in order to cut power and burglarize businesses and steal from ATMs, Gorman said. Law enforcement arrested both men in late December before they tried that plan, according to the news release.

Greenwood, also of Puyallup, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to destroy energy facilities. After his arrest, Greenwood went to a substance abuse treatment program.

Both face up to 20 years in prison.

Officials have warned that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina last year took days to repair.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest forecast track for Lee.
FIRST ALERT: Lee now a hurricane, may grow into a Category 5 by this weekend
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach
WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer...
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass

Latest News

Myrtle Beach International Airport nominated for ‘Best Small Airport’
WMBF Exclusive: Rep. Russell Fry announces re-election campaign
Energetic, inquisitive 11-year-old Logan looks to find a family through love
3-year-old recovering after shooting in Darlington; mother arrested
Suspected drunk driver out on bond after allegedly driving into Myrtle Beach home