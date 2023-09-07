Submit a Tip
1 dead after car rear-ends tractor-trailer on I-95 in Dillon County

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a car rear-ended a tractor-trailer Wednesday evening on I-95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 p.m. a 2012 Dodge Charger was driving northbound near mile marker 186 when the driver rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the right northbound lane.

SCHP said the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured but the driver of the Charger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

