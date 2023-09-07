Submit a Tip
1 dead, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene of a death investigation.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Deputies were called out at 12:51 a.m. to the 1100 block of Old Red Spring Road. That is in the Maxton area.

While driving to the scene, investigators learned a second person was shot by the 2000 block of Red Hill Road.

The victim found at the first scene on Old Red Spring Road was dead and identified as 18-year-old Jalyric Jones of Maxton.

The second victim, on Red Hill Road, was taken to the hospital for treatment. They are expected to be okay.

Currently, deputies are looking for Jones’ car, a 2011 Toyota Camry with North Carolina registration plate KHM-1345. A picture of the car was not provided.

There is no official word on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

