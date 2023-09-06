‘You have to reach out’: Proposed partnership could help Grand Strand cities tackle opioid crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new cross-city and county partnership could help tackle areas struggling with the opioid crisis.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock gave words of advice for those struggling with addiction.

“It’s hard, we know that,” said Chief Prock. “You have to reach out.”

Myrtle Beach Opioid Program Coordinator Michelle Smith said a new proposed partnership funded through the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund (SCORF) could make reaching out, a little easier.

“The goal is to really impact our communities regionally,” said Smith.

SCORF was established by Governor Henry McMaster over a year ago, however, the local proposed partnership would include the cities of Myrtle Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach, and Horry County.

Each jurisdiction is allowed to request a $25,000 allotment. Meaning, the regional funding could send $100,000 dollars to fight addiction and prevent drug overdoses, all over The Grand Strand.

The funds could help several underlying problems behind addiction in general said Smith.

“They could be utilized to really do action planning, find out what the real causes of addictions are throughout the community, prevent overdoses, and to create a comprehensive master plan for that,” said Smith.

Chief Prock also said the community has gaps they need to fill when it comes to helping people struggling with drug abuse. Combining funds is just one way they can better programs.

“We need infrastructure for programs, we need infrastructure for detox, we need infrastructure for placement for the programs,” said Chief Prock.

Myrtle Beach City Council will take up the proposed partnership again at its next meeting. If it passes, cities and the county would be able to renew their funds every three years.

