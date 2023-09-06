Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.
Whole Foods will be offering customers the option of paying for their groceries with their palms.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Whole Foods Market in Virginia will be one of many stores offering customers the choice of paying for their groceries with palm recognition services.

According to Amazon, all Whole Foods locations in the U.S. will offer patrons the option of paying without their phone or wallet by the end of the year.

Similar to fingerprint identification on your phone, the sales devices at the stores will use a person’s palm signature.

The palm recognition service will use that signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin, according to representatives.

WWBT reports the Whole Foods Market located in the Richmond area on Broad Street is joining the more than 500 stores that will be using the new technology.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee will pass north of the Caribbean Islands as a powerful hurricane this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Lee forms, forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Watching the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Keeping an eye on the Tropics
The police’s bomb squad and the U.S. Air Force’s bomb disposal unit are preparing to dispose of...
Horry County police issue noise notice, officials to dispose of unexploded ordnance
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Woman accused of making false bomb threat in Conway
2 accused of setting Conway area house on fire with 7 inside
Proposed partnership could help Grand Strand cities tackle opioid crisis
The new fire station will help the Myrtle Beach Fire Department keep up with the growing...
Construction expected to begin in November on new Myrtle Beach fire station
FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, right, and head coach Jorge Vilda listens to reporters...
Spanish soccer federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy