Task force to present plans for historic Whittemore site to Conway City Council

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway city leaders voted unanimously during Tuesday’s council meeting in favor of creating a task force to help put together plans for the land of Whittemore Elementary School.

“What we would like today as an action from the council at the end of the presentation is a motion to create a Task Force and clearly set a goal for the Task Force,” said Adam Emrick, city administrator.

The city of Conway currently owns the 10-acre lot, where the school was first built in 1954. It had been vacant for decades, and a fire back in March of this year heavily damaged the structure. The city made the decision to tear down the rest of it for safety reasons.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she wants to create a task force of eleven people, to properly gauge what the community needs and wants on that land.

“I certainly want the sunset on the task force to be 180 days. Surely the caliber of people, their interests and knowledge make me believe there is no reason for a recommendation can’t be brought to council in six months,” said Bellamy.

Cheryl Adamson, president of Whittemore Racepath Historical Society said she believes the Task Force can come up with a full plan sooner.

“I think that’s too much time. I think that we’ve gone around the Mountain long enough. With the proper resources, we could have something between 30 to 60 days,” said Adamson.

In January, it was revealed the renovation costs for Whittemore had nearly doubled, with structural engineers estimating it would take upwards of $30 million.

It is unclear at this point how much construction would cost, given that no plan has been set on what to build.

More information regarding the task force is expected on the new council meeting agenda scheduled for Sept.18.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

