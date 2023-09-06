Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: Suspect dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy

A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers.
A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers.(MGN)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after shooting a deputy and running from law enforcement for several miles, according to Lexington County Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon.

Koon spoke at a joint press conference with Lexington Police Department (LPD) on Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Prismatic Way near Rocky Creek Elementary School.

According to Koon, the suspect invaded a home where his ex-wife and 8-year-old son were inside, then shot his ex-wife dead. The boy is still alive and with his grandfather, the sheriff said.

As deputies entered the home, Koon said he shot a deputy before taking off in his ex-wife’s car, plowing through the garage door. That’s when the chase with law enforcement began.

After State Highway Patrol officers deployed a tire deflation device, officials stated the suspect got out of the car and fired multiple rounds at law enforcement, who returned fire and killed him.

“Just a tough day, Lexington County needs prayers this morning,” Koon said. “Obviously, there’s a family that will never be the same ... All of the officers involved, please pray. But, our hearts go out to that little 8-year-old boy.”

The deputy who was shot is having surgery on Wednesday and is expected to recover, according to officials.

Koon added the suspect had a criminal history in Florida and made “harassing” phones calls to his ex-wife in the past.

Morning commuters saw closures on Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said to expect delays for most of the morning and use alternate routes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee is forecast to become a strong and powerful hurricane by this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Lee forms, forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach
Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer...
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass
Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Florence County mother charged in her infant’s death

Latest News

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the 2900 block of North Highway 501.
Over 25 casings recovered after Marion County home hit by gunfire
The George is a waterfront property along Front Street that will feature 56 bedrooms and suites.
‘We are thrilled’: A unique hotel opening in one of South Carolina’s oldest cities
The heat index climbs into the triple digits as we head into the afternoon today.
FIRST ALERT: Feeling like the triple digits this afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an occupied home was shot at early...
Over 25 casings recovered after Marion County home struck by gunfire