Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Report: Myrtle Beach smoke shop worker robbed at gunpoint by man with clown mask

Chandler Simmons
Chandler Simmons(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants reveal that an 18-year-old’s fingernails and hair may have linked him to a suspected robbery at a Myrtle Beach smoke shop.

Police arrested Chandler Simmons on Sunday and charged him with armed robbery and second-degree burglary. A charge of unlawful transportation of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun was added on Wednesday to his record.

Myrtle Beach police responded on August 28 to the Blue Smoke Shop along Kings Highway for reports of an armed robbery.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News states that an employee at the store told officers that a man came in wearing all black and a clown mask.

Documents show Simmons was armed with a black sawed-off shotgun and demanded money and tobacco wraps.

The victim said that “when the suspect left, he told him if he called the police that he would come back for him,” according to the report.

Arrest warrants state that the smoke shop employee recognized the suspect as Simmons because he is a frequent customer, and he has a bun and long nails. The documents also show the worker recognized Simmons’ voice.

“He further stated that the mask that he was wearing was raised high in the back due to the bun,” according to the arrest warrants.

Simmons is currently being held in jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee is expected to become a powerful hurricane by the end of the week and into the weekend....
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Lee expected to become a hurricane later today
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Jabreiveon Grissett
Police make arrest in robbery, assault at resort in Myrtle Beach
Authorities closed down a couple of lanes on Highway 17 Bypass after a tractor-trailer...
Lanes reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifes on Highway 17 Bypass
Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Florence County mother charged in her infant’s death

Latest News

PATRICIA STOREY
3-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Darlington; mother arrested
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Gun found in 4th grader’s bookbag at Dillon County school, superintendent says
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into N. Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
Rescue crews searching the Intracoastal Waterway back in June 2023 after a jon boat crashed...
Family files wrongful death lawsuit in deadly Intracoastal Waterway crash