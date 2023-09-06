Report: Myrtle Beach smoke shop worker robbed at gunpoint by man with clown mask

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants reveal that an 18-year-old’s fingernails and hair may have linked him to a suspected robbery at a Myrtle Beach smoke shop.

Police arrested Chandler Simmons on Sunday and charged him with armed robbery and second-degree burglary. A charge of unlawful transportation of a machine gun or sawed-off shotgun was added on Wednesday to his record.

Myrtle Beach police responded on August 28 to the Blue Smoke Shop along Kings Highway for reports of an armed robbery.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News states that an employee at the store told officers that a man came in wearing all black and a clown mask.

Documents show Simmons was armed with a black sawed-off shotgun and demanded money and tobacco wraps.

The victim said that “when the suspect left, he told him if he called the police that he would come back for him,” according to the report.

Arrest warrants state that the smoke shop employee recognized the suspect as Simmons because he is a frequent customer, and he has a bun and long nails. The documents also show the worker recognized Simmons’ voice.

“He further stated that the mask that he was wearing was raised high in the back due to the bun,” according to the arrest warrants.

Simmons is currently being held in jail under no bond.

