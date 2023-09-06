Submit a Tip
Police investigating Marion shooting; 1 hurt

The shooting happened between 4:30 and 5 a.m. on Gasque Street.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION SC (WMBF) - Marion police said a man was shot after checking out a noise outside of his home.

The male victim, who is in his mid-30s, went and checked the garage after hearing a noise. The man did not find anything and was shot while walking back inside the home, according to Marion Police Department Interim Chief Tony Flowers.

The victim was shot in the right shoulder but is expected to be okay, Flowers said. He was taken to MUSC in Marion.

Flowers said they are at the beginning of the investigation and do not currently have any leads.

If you have any information, call the department at 843-423-8616.

