Over 25 casings recovered after Marion County home hit by gunfire

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the 2900 block of North Highway 501.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an occupied home was shot at early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responding to the scene recovered over 25 casings, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Tammy Erwin.

None of the home’s occupants were hurt, Erwin said.

No further details have been released at this time.

Erwin said the investigation is active.

