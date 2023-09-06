Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach International Airport nominated for ‘Best Small Airport’

Myrtle Beach International Airport
Myrtle Beach International Airport(WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport is in the running to be named the best small airport in the country.

The airport was nominated again in the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Contest. MYR won the distinction back in 2021.

MORE INFORMATION | Vote for Best Small Airport

The nomination states that while big airports like Atlanta and LAX are recognized because of the large number of people who pass through them every day, there are smaller airports that excel with their flights and easy access.

MYR is one of 20 airports nominated in the category. Other airports include Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C. and Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky.

CLICK HERE to vote for MYR.

The voting closes at noon on October 13.

