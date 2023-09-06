Head to Mr. Fish Seafood Market for fresh, local seafood

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Famous for his ability to find high quality seafood, long-time local Myrtle Beach fisherman Ted Hammerman started in the Murrells Inlet fishing scene and quickly grew a booming fish market with his daughter Sheina Hammerman.

They have a wider selection of fresh whole fish, filet fish, fresh shellfish, selection of seasonings, homemade sauces, seafood breaders, and homemade soups!

And that is just the start!

Learn about everything they have to offer here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.