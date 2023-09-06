HCFR: 1 injured after single-car crash in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a single-car crash in Loris Tuesday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

HCFR crews were dispatched at 6:55 p.m. to the area of E. Highway 19 and Westmoreland Road for the single-car crash which blocked lanes of traffic for an extended period of time.

S.C. Department of Transportation maps show the road has since reopened.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

