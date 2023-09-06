Submit a Tip
Gun found in 4th grader’s bookbag at Dillon County school, superintendent says

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Clemens v. Vogelsang / CC BY 2.0)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fourth-grade student is facing serious trouble after the district said he brought a gun to school.

Dillon School District 4 Superintendent Ray Rogers confirmed that a teacher found a gun in a student’s bookbag on Tuesday.

Rogers added the gun was not loaded and no one was threatened.

He said the teacher notified the principal and the SRO on campus was made aware of the gun.

“Thank the Lord that we have vigilant teachers and administrators,” Rogers said.

The fourth-grade student was then taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Rogers said the student will face an expulsion hearing to determine his status at the school.

