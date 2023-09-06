FIRST ALERT: Lee now a hurricane, may grow into a category 5 by this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee is now a hurricane and is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a large and powerful hurricane by this weekend.

Based on the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 46.4 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed over the weekend.

Lee is a hurricane and is forecast to rapidly strengthen through the weekend. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles . The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb (29.27 inches).

Here's the latest forecast track for Lee. (WMBF)

Many models continue to suggest a period of dramatic strengthening is likely late this week and into the weekend. While the official forecast calls for a powerful category 4 hurricane, but a category 5 is very likely at this point.

There are a few things we know for sure about Lee. It’s going to be a large and powerful hurricane this weekend into next week. It’s also going to be a slow mover and we’ll still be talking about it a week from now and beyond.

Lee will likely turn north next week but when and where that turn occurs will determine the risk to the U.S. Right now, any risk to SC is extremely low. (WMBF)

Forecasting a hurricane is like figuring out where a leaf in a stream will float. Figure out the currents and that tells you where the storm will go. All data points to an opening for Lee to turn north next week. The devil is in the details as to when and where that turn takes place. If it’s a late turn, then the east coast may be at risk, a quicker turn and it’s closer to Bermuda. Right now, the risk to SC is extremely low, but since we’re trying to forecast the stream and the leaf a week from now, please keep a close eye on it.

