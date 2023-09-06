FIRST ALERT: Lee steadily strengthening, forecast to be near Category 5 intensity by this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee continues to get better organized with a period of rapid intensification likely through the weekend.

As of the latest update, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 16.1 North, longitude 48.6 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Friday. A slower motion toward the west-northwest is forecast over the weekend.

Lee now has winds of 80 mph. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is expected to begin later today, and Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Lee is forecast to be near Category 5 intensity by this weekend. (WMBF)

Many models continue to suggest a period of dramatic strengthening is likely late this week and into the weekend. While the official forecast calls for a powerful category 4 hurricane, but a category 5 is very likely at this point.

There are a few things we know for sure about Lee. It’s going to be a large and powerful hurricane this weekend into next week. It’s also going to be a slow mover and we’ll still be talking about it a week from now and beyond.

Lee will likely turn north next week but when and where that turn occurs will determine the risk to the U.S. Right now, any risk to SC is extremely low. (WMBF)

Forecasting a hurricane is like figuring out where a leaf in a stream will float. Figure out the currents and that tells you where the storm will go. All data points to an opening for Lee to turn north next week. The devil is in the details as to when and where that turn takes place. If it’s a late turn, then the east coast may be at risk, a quicker turn and it’s closer to Bermuda. Right now, the risk to SC is extremely low, but since we’re trying to forecast the stream and the leaf a week from now, please keep a close eye on it.

